Mammoth Energy attempts rebound from WSJ probe report

In a statement discussing its work in Puerto Rico, Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) says all work by its Cobra subsidiary to restore power and rebuild the island's electrical grid was "regularly and thoroughly reviewed" by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and U.S. government agencies.

Also, an independent evaluation by Rand Corporation said the contract rates charged for services were reasonable considering the "situational uncertainty that prevailed" after Hurricane Maria.

As of April 10, TUSK says Cobra had submitted $1.29B in invoices and received $1.05B in payments.

TUSK's statement follows Wednesday's WSJ report that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General were investigating Cobra's work, examining how the company came to dominate Puerto Rico's power restoration efforts since 2017.