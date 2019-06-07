Fang sets date for China Index Holdings spinoff

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) sets June 11 as the date for spinning off its China Index Holding as a distribution.

Each holder of Fang's ordinary shares of record as of 5:00 PM ET on May 28, 2019 will get one CIH class A ordinary share for every one of Fang's ordinary share.

Eache holder of Fang ADSs of record at 5:00 PM ET on May 28, 2019 will get one CIH ADS for every five of Fang's ADSs.

Trading of CIH's ADSs will begin on a "when-issued" basis on June 7, 2019 and "regular-way" trading in CIH's ADSs will begin on the first trading day following the completion of the separation and distribution.

