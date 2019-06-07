Micron 'compelling' at current valuation - Macquarie

Macquarie maintains an Outperform rating and $50 price target on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) but trims his estimates for both earnings and revenue for the next two quarters.

Analyst Srini Pajjuri says Micron is "compelling given the valuation" due to DRAM supply discipline, stronger book-to-sales, and "much improved execution."

While the U.S. action against Huawei "could prolong the correction a bit," Pajjuri sees other customers "quickly" stepping in to pick up the slack.

Micron shares are up 0.1% pre-market to $33.50.

MU has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.