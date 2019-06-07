Beyond Meat +24% as investors eye fast-food chain potential

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) management stated on the company's post-earnings conference call that the company continues to plan to primarily invest in current and additional manufacturing facilities, expand R&D and invest in sales/marketing capabilities.

The company also says it doesn't see any obstacles in working with large fast-food chains in the future in what could be an interesting development for burger chains such as Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) and Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC).

Shares of Beyond Meat are up 24.2% in premarket trading to $124.00 (new post-IPO high)

