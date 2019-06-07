Supply vessel crashes into Equinor North Sea oil platform

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it evacuated oil workers from its Statfjord A platform in the North Sea after it was struck by a supply vessel early this morning; no injuries were reported.

The platform was not producing when the collision occurred, having been shut since the end of May for maintenance expected to last through July; it is not certain whether the maintenance will need to be extended due to the incident.

The Statfjord field is operated by EQNR with a 44.3% stake, while Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) owns 21.4% and the rest is held by two units of Spirit Energy.