Futures say rate cut coming in July; gold up, dollar down

Following this morning's soft jobs print, traders in short-term interest rates have sharply upped bets on rate cuts - with a move by the Fed in July now seen as a near-certainty.

Further, two more rate cuts are now priced in before year-end, with a the second coming in September, and a third in late October.

Gold has been on the rise of late on hopes for a coming easing cycle. It's added another $5 per ounce since the jobs report, now trading at $1,347. GLD +0.4% premarket, IAU +0.6%

The dollar (UUP, UDN) continues its slide, down 0.45% premarket.

Short-term Treasury ETFs: SHY, BIL, VGSH, SHV, SCHO, SPTS, RISE, DTUS, TFLO, DTUL, TUZ, USFR, GBIL, BBSA, CLTL, VRIG