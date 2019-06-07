No jolt for GameStop after Barnes & Noble buyout

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is getting barely a glancing look from investors after Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) takes a $683M buyout deal from Elliott Advisors. The two retailers have frequently traded in the same direction off M&A murmurings/developments.

While shares of Barnes & Noble are up 36% for the week, the buyout price this morning on the bookstore chain still arrived on the lower end of the 52-week trading range. Meanwhile, GameStop has slumped by more than 30% since Q1 earnings were released earlier this week. In premarket action, GME is +0.25% .