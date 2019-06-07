Some China tariffs to be delayed; stock futures gain

Those who believe in the powers of the Plunge Protection Team have more grist for the mill this morning. In headlines hitting the Bloomberg just minutes after the lame jobs report sent futures headed lower, the U.S. will give some Chinese products more time before being subject to higher tariffs.

Whether it was the eased stance on trade, or the thought of a sizable rate cut cycle getting started sooner rather than later, futures have bounced, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) now up 0.3% , and the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) up 0.4% .