FDA advisory group backs new TB triplet therapy

In a unanimous 14 - 0 vote, the FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee recommends approval for the combination of pretomanid, bedaquiline and linezolid (BPaL regimen) for the treatment of adults with pulmonary extensively drug resistant (XDR) or treatment-intolerant or nonresponsive multidrug-resistant (MDR) tuberculosis (TB).

Applications for investigational pretomanid, developed by non-profit TB Alliance, are currently under regulatory review in the U.S. and Europe. The FDA's action date is in August.

TB Alliance is collaborating with Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) on the development of two pretomanid regimens for TB (BPaL and BPaMZ). Mylan has exclusive commercialization rights in high-income markets and non-exclusive rights in low- and middle-income countries.

Pretomanid is member of a class of compounds called nitroimidazooxazines that has shown effectiveness against Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.