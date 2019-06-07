March, April jobs numbers revised down by 75K

Besides the May nonfarm payrolls number coming in much weaker than expected, March and April numbers were revised downward -- resulting in 75,000 less than previously reported.

March was revised to +153K from +189K and April was cut to +224K from +263K.

Unemployment is still at a 49-year low of 3.6%.

Monthly job gains average 164K in 2019 vs. average gain of 223K in 2018; the monthly average job gains are still above the 100K gain needed to keep up with the growth in the working age population.

For May, hourly average earnings increased 0.2% to $27.77 M/M, rising 3.1% Y/Y, a hair shy of the 3.2% consensus.

Healthcare added 16K jobs last month, adding up to 391K in the past 12 months.

Professional and business services added 33K in the month and increased by 498K in the past 12 months.