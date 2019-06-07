Baird expects strong back half for Chipotle

Bairds adds Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to its Fresh Pick List to go along with the Outperform rating and $800 price target already in place on the restaurant stock.
Interestingly, the firm sees Chipotle as good for investors with a short timeframe and longer horizon.
Baird on CMG: "Based on the pullback in the stock relative to the April-May highs, combined with our incrementally positive view of the fundamental outlook coming out of our conference this week, we highlight CMG as an attractive stock for investors with near- and long-term horizons. We see opportunity for signs of strong top-line momentum in Q2/2H19 to contribute to more positive sentiment on the shares given prospects for CMG to show major earnings power as unit volumes recover toward prior peaks."
Shares of Chipotle are up 0.49% premarket to $695.60.
Now read: How To Find The Best Growth Stocks »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox