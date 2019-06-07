Baird expects strong back half for Chipotle

Bairds adds Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to its Fresh Pick List to go along with the Outperform rating and $800 price target already in place on the restaurant stock.

Interestingly, the firm sees Chipotle as good for investors with a short timeframe and longer horizon.

Baird on CMG: "Based on the pullback in the stock relative to the April-May highs, combined with our incrementally positive view of the fundamental outlook coming out of our conference this week, we highlight CMG as an attractive stock for investors with near- and long-term horizons. We see opportunity for signs of strong top-line momentum in Q2/2H19 to contribute to more positive sentiment on the shares given prospects for CMG to show major earnings power as unit volumes recover toward prior peaks."