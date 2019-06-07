Altice USA -2% as BCP, CPPIB sell a third of stake

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is down 2% premarket after word last night of a 25M share offering.

The company confirms today that after yesterday's close, funds advised by BC Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board chose to sell 25M shares, making up about a third of their stake.

Consistent with its repurchase guidance, the company says it elected to buy about 6M of those shares for about $150M overall.

After the moves, BCP and CPPID have a combined stake of about 7.4% of the company.