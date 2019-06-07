Four BHP Australian mining waste dams pose 'extreme risk'

BHP says four of the dams it has built in Australia to store mining waste carry the highest possible risk classification under global standards, meaning any collapse of them would be catastrophic.

Also, 32 of BHP's 67 tailings dams around the world that hold sometimes dangerous mining by-products are considered "high risk" or worse under Canadian Dam Association dam safety classifications.

One of BHP's five extreme risk dams is at its Mt. Whaleback iron ore mine in Western Australia and three are at the Olympic Dam mine in South Australia.

BHP's extreme risk dams are all built using the upstream method, where dam walls are raised sequentially from the crest - the same method used at Vale's Brumadinho dam in Brazil, which collapsed in January and killed more than 200 people.