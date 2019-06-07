SNY, CZR among premarket gainers

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +28% as investors eye fast-food chain potential.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) +24% on positive results from the pre-specified interim analysis of its Phase 2 study of LJPC-401 in patients with hereditary hemochromatosis.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) +18% on early positive results from its first-in-human VenoValve Study in Bogota.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) +16% on Q1 results.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) +14% on licensing deal with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT:SENS) +13% on announcing FDA Approval for a non-adjunctive indication for the Eversense 90-day CGM System.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) +11% on buyout deal from Elliott.

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) +11% .

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) +7% on services deal with Tilray.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) +7% .

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) +6% as Eldorado deal heats up.