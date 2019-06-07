American Equity -4.6% after ending talks

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) sinks 4.6% in premarket trading after it discloses the board is no longer in talks for a potential transaction.

The board reviewed indications of interest, started talks with the interested parties, "but ultimately determined that further engagement would not result in a transaction that was in the best interest of shareholders," the company said in a statement.

"American Equity’s board and management team are committed to creating value for shareholders and will continue to take actions that position the Company to achieve this objective," said Chairman and CEO John Matovina.