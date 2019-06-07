Analysts reset on Beyond Meat

Jefferies, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have all raised their price targets on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) after taking in the company's Q1 earnings report and positive vibe from the earnings call, although most of the PTs are still below where Beyond Meat is currently trading.

Credit Suisse has the highest PT with a $125 mark after doing a post-earnings reset.

"The stronger outlook has led us to increase our estimates for Beyond’s revenue potential and the size of the plant-based meat category’s addressable market in the medium term. We raised our 2019 revenue estimate to $224M (versus guidance for “at least $210M”) and our 2030 sales estimate to $3.5 billion (up from $3.0 billion). For 2019, we now expect break-even EBITDA (up from -$2.6 billion previously) and a pro forma EPS loss of -$0.28 compared to -$0.30 previously," writes analyst Robert Moskow.

CS also sees significant potential in fast-food adoption of Beyond Meat's products.

"Inbound interest from restaurant chains has increased following the tremendously positive publicity during the Beyond Meat IPO. A&W and Burger King restaurants both reported strong overall same-store sales growth in the stores that tested plant-based meat products. This is hugely important because it means that the brand is driving same-store foot traffic rather than just cannibalizing existing sales. McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants are likely to test plant-based meat products this year given their public comments," he notes.

BYND +23.75% premarket to $123.54.

