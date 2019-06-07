Stocks start higher as jobs report bolsters hopes for rate cut

The stock market looks headed for another gain, supported by increased expectations for the Fed to cut rates following May's soft employment report; Dow +0.7% , S&P +0.8% , Nasdaq +1% .

Non-farm payrolls rose by a lower than expected 75K in May, marking the second straight month of monthly jobs growth below 100K and perhaps providing the Fed with "a clear easing path by July," investor Stanley Druckenmiller tells CNBC.

On the trade front, immigration talks with Mexico are scheduled to resume today in Washington with tariffs still set to go into effect on Monday, although reports say progress has been made.

The early S&P 500 sector standings are led by consumer staples ( +1% ), information technology ( +1% ) and health care ( +0.9% ), while the financials ( +0.1 %) show relative weakness amid lower Treasury yields.

U.S. Treasury yields have dropped in the wake of the jobs report, with the two-year yield tumbling 8 bps to 1.81% and the 10-year yield slumping 5 bps to 2.07%; the dollar also has weakened, with the U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 96.69.

European bourses show solid gains, with France's CAC +1.5% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.8% and Germany's DAX +0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.5% while China's Shanghai Composite was closed.