Future tech ETF changes focus to video gaming

Defiance ETFs is morphing its Defiance Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGR) into the Defiance Next Gen Video Gaming ETF (OTCPK:VIDG), which will track the Bluestar Next Gen Video Gaming Index.

Effective June 24.

Fund will have an expense ratio of 0.3%.

“Augmented and virtual reality is a disruptive technology that we continue to believe in, but we feel investors will be better served by a fund that focuses on one of the key areas where this technology may have significant current impacts, which is why we’re magnifying the focus of the fund to hone in on the video game space,” said Paul Dellaquila, global head of ETFs at Defiance.