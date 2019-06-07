Thermon guides FY20 revenues above estimates

Thermon (NYSE:THR) slips 1.5% after a mixed Q4 report that missed on EPS and beat on revenue.

The company sees FY20 revenues of +2% to 4% (~$421M - 429M) vs. a consensus of 411.42M.

The company expects margin improvements due to a more typical historical mix of Greenfield versus MRO/UE business, planned price increases and cost reduction initiatives.

Thermon projects Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio to be 1.5x by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, excluding the impact of any potential M&A activity.