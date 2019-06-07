More on Transcontinental Q2 earnings

Transcontinental (OTCPK:TCLAF) says Q2 net earnings dropped ~68% Y/Y to $22.3M, stemming from its $1.3B purchase of Coveris Americas in 2018 and the sale of its California newspaper printing business; however, on adjusted basis, net earnings rose ~9% to $52.6M

Acquisition of Coveris, a major step in Transcontinental’s transition away from its commercial printing roots and toward packaging, boosted total revenues by ~ 44% to $767.4M; Coveris contributed $318.4M to revenues; it was partially offset by sale of newspaper printing operations and disposals of local and regional newspapers in Québec.

Operating earnings decreased 56.5% to $43.1M

