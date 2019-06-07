Lynx cuts AMAT, Lam on DRAM inventory

Lynx Equity Strategies is out cautious on semicap WFE stocks citing downside risks on high DRAM inventories.

The firm thinks Samsung's (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) DRAM inventories have "expanded to unsustainable levels" partly due to the US-China trade uncertainty.

DRAM supplies are also impacted by U.S. hyperscale data centers growing incrementally more cautious on capex over the past few months.