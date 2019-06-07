Anheuser-Busch makes solar, blockchain moves

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +1.6% ) says its entire portfolio of U.S.-made beers will be brewed with renewable energy when a large solar energy facility in Pecos County, Texas is finished in 2021.

The company calls the solar deal with Recurrent Energy the largest of its kind for any U.S. beverage company and sets it on a path to reach its 100% renewable energy target well-ahead of the original target date of 2025.

A-B also made news by making another blockchain tech investment, pouring an undisclosed amount into BaaS BanQu player as part of a Series A funding round.