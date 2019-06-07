Perspecta +5% post Q4 earnings beat; provides FY20 guidance

Perspecta (PRSP +5.1% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 2.8% Y/Y to $1.09B. Segment revenues: Defense and Intelligence $739M (+8% Y/Y); and Civilian and Health Care $355M (-5.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Operating margin was -1.2%, compared to 5% a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was $207M (+10.1% Y/Y); and margin improved by 115 bps to 18.9%.

Operating Cash Flow for the quarter was $168M, compared to $183M a year ago.

Contract awards (bookings) totaled $1.4B in the quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x.

FY20 Guidance: Revenue $4.35B to $4.45B; Adj. EBITDA margin 17% to 18%; Adj. EPS $2.05 to $2.16; and Adj. Free Cash Flow Conversion 95%+.

