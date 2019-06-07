Brazil Supreme Court approves Petrobras asset sales

Petrobras (PBR +2% ) pops in early trade after Brazil's Supreme Court ruled state-run firms do not need congressional approval to sell their subsidiaries.

Also, Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin, who ruled in May to suspend PBR's $8.6B sale of the TAG pipeline unit to France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY +2.4% ), reversed his decision in light of the full court's ruling, allowing PBR to proceed with the divestment.

The decisions will allow PBR to move forward with its plan to sell $27B worth of non-core assets by 2023.