BAML sees momentum building at McDonald's

Bank of America Merrill Lynch takes its confidence on McDonald's (MCD +1% ) up to a new level with a reiteration of its Buy rating and new price objective of $220.

"Over the medium-to long-term we expect MCD’s unit growth to accelerate as the company flexes its store level profitability advantages amid declines in industry storelevel margins. The U.S. business will also get past heavy reimaging investments in a couple of years and MCD Walmart store closures that are rolling through its store growth currently," says BAML in a note to clients.

The firm views sustained growth from competitor Chick-Fil-A as one of the most substantial long-term risks for McDonald's as the tailwind from Subway's struggles wanes.