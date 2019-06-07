National Oilwell Varco sells 20K BOP stacks to Transocean

National Oilwell Varco (NOV -0.3% ) says it sold two 20,000-psi blowout preventer stacks to Transocean (RIG -2.4% ), a deal that NOV says makes it the first oilfield equipment manufacturer to successfully design, engineer and sell such a package; financial terms are not disclosed.

The 20K BOP stack is designed for use with extremely high-pressure reservoirs and can be used in ultra-deepwater.

NOV says initial deployment of the 20K BOP stack is expected in 2021 on a 20K well in the Gulf of Mexico.