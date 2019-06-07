Bank of Japan likely to cut rates in September - JPMorgan

With the markets now expecting the Fed to cut rates in July, other central banks around the globe may soon follow.

The Bank of Japan will lower its short-term interest rate to -0.3% from -0.1% in September to offset risks from the Fed rate cut, JPMorgan Chase said in a research note.

The U.S. bank sees Fed cuts in September and December in response to risks to global growth stemming from increased U.S.-China trade tensions and President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods.

The lower federal funds rate in the U.S. will pressure the BOJ to act to prevent a narrowing of the rate spread between the two central banks' rates at a time when the yen will be strengthening and economic growth and inflationary pressures diminishing, said Hiroshi Ugai, chief Japan economist for JPMorgan.

ETFs: FXY, YCS, OTC:JYN, YCL, DJPY, UJPY