Giga Metals listed on the OTCQB

Mark Jarvis, President of Giga Metals (OTCPK:HNCKF) has announced that the Company's common shares have been listed on the OTCQB Venture Market and will be trading under the symbol HNCKF.

The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "GIGA" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol BRR2.

"I anticipate the increased exposure from listing on the OTCQB will further expand the shareholder base, increase trading liquidity and provide US investors with exposure to battery metal focused equities", said Mr. Jarvis.