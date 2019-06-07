Novozymes delivers fresh profit warning, citing flood-hit ethanol market - Reuters

Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMF) closed ~7% lower on Stockholm Stock Exchange on Friday, as the company lowered its 2019 sales outlook for the second time in less than two months amid weak US ethanol production after floods in the Midwest.

The company had already lowered its outlook on April 24, due to struggling U.S. ethanol market, though it had hoped for a recovery.

Novozymes expects organic sales growth between 1%-3%, compared with 3-5% previously; the company also said that the recovery of US Bioenergy business was not expected and demand in some emerging markets is soft.

It also cut its 2019 EBIT margin outlook to 29-30% from prior forecast of 28-29%.