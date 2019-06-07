JPMorgan sees trade war cutting earnings even more

Threats of more tariffs on Chinese goods combined with tariffs on goods imported from Mexico could carve about $13 a share off the S&P 500's earnings, according to JPMorgan Chase estimates, more than the $9 a share cut it had estimated last month.

Under the full-blown trade war scenario, the U.S. would impose tariffs on $540B of Chinese goods, China would levy $120B, and the U.S. would put 25% tariffs on $350B of Mexican products.

“The next round of tariffs that the Trump administration is threatening — Mexico 5% and China Phase III — could substantially increase the risk of pushing the U.S. business and profit cycle into an outright contraction,” strategists led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote in a June 7 note.

The strategists said they're most concerned about harder-to-predict spillover effects due to changes in supply chains and sentiment by consumers, lenders, and companies.

Still they expect a resolution before the presidential election in 2020. "We remain cautiously optimistic on equities," they write.