Schlumberger upgraded to Buy at Stifel on valuation

Schlumberger (SLB +1.6% ) has been cut roughly in half over the past year and now trades at a "very compelling" valuation that offsets current concerns, says Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro in upgrading shares to Buy from Hold with a $50 price target.

Pricing headwinds remain but rising activity over the next few years should lift SLB's top line and drive margin expansion, according to Gengaro.

The monetization of assets should result in free cash flow improvements in 2019-20 which could serve as a catalyst for the stock as investors seek "strong free cash flow stories" in oil services, says Gengaro, who also sees the stock's 5.7% dividend yield as secure, based on the favorable free cash flow outlook and first-hand discussions with management.