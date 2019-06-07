RADA announces over $5M in orders

RADA Electronic Industries (RADA +3.5% ) receives over $5M in new orders in the past two months, which are expected to be delivered during 2019.

Majority orders were for RADA’s software-defined AESA radars for international counter UAV solutions.

“Our customer base continues to broaden and is generating a solid momentum of orders as we progress through 2019, both in our growth-engine radars as well as our legacy avionics business. These new orders make me increasingly comfortable with our forecast of over $40 million in revenues for 2019, implying growth of over 40% year-over-year”, commented Dov Sella, CEO.