Stocks climb on high hopes for rate cuts

Stocks push higher as a weaker-than-expected jobs report fuels hopes that the Fed will cut rates in July and as the Trump administration says it will delay tariffs on some Chinese goods by a week.

Nasdaq gains 1.7%, the S&P 500 rises 1.2% and the Dow advances 1.1% .

Information technology ( +2.4% ), consumer discretionary ( +1.8% ), and communication services ( +1.7% ) outperform the broader markets; financials ( +0.3% ) and energy ( +0.6% ) show the weakest gains.

The expectation that the Fed will cut rates boosts Treasurys, which pushes the 10-year yield down almost 6 basis points to 2.07%.