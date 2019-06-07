Stocks climb on high hopes for rate cuts

Stocks push higher as a weaker-than-expected jobs report fuels hopes that the Fed will cut rates in July and as the Trump administration says it will delay tariffs on some Chinese goods by a week.
Nasdaq gains 1.7%, the S&P 500 rises 1.2% and the Dow advances 1.1%.
Information technology (+2.4%), consumer discretionary (+1.8%), and communication services (+1.7%) outperform the broader markets; financials (+0.3%) and energy (+0.6%) show the weakest gains.
The expectation that the Fed will cut rates boosts Treasurys, which pushes the 10-year yield down almost 6 basis points to 2.07%.
Crude oil rises 1.5% to $53.36 per barrel.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox