Novo Resources enters into an agreement with Sumitomo Corporation

Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF +11.6% ) entered into farmin and JV agreement with Sumitomo and its wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, to advance Novo’s Egina project.

Sumitomo is entitled to earn, through farmin arrangements, up to a 40% interest in the project with investment of up to $30M.

Sumitomo has the right to elect not to continue with the farmin arrangement and, if this right is exercised, it is expected that any amounts advanced under the farmin arrangement will be converted into Novo shares through a shares for debt settlement