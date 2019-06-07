Retail risk from inventory rush ahead of tariffs

U.S. ports are buzzing with activity as retailers rush to bring in goods ahead of tariffs on imports from China set to go into effect on June 15.

Global Port Tracker says it handled 1.75M Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units in April, up 8.4% from March and 6.9% from the prior year. The same sort of surge is anticipated to have occurred in May and the first two weeks of June.

"With a major tariff increase already announced and the possibility that tariffs could be imposed on nearly all goods and inputs from China, retailers are continuing to stock up while they can to protect their customers as much as possible against the price increases that will follow," notes National Retail Federation's Jonathan Gold.

The influx of goods increases the risk in some retail categories of inventory running too high if products don't move as anticipated.

