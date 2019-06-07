IEA sees worldwide gas demand rising 1.6% annually over five years

Global gas demand is expected to grow at a rate of 1.6%/year until 2024, fueled by strong gains in consumption in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the International Energy Agency.
In its annual gas report, the IEA sees China's gas demand growth averaging 8% during the period, down from the double-digit growth rate of recent years but still accounting for ~40% of the global demand increase in the coming years.
In its annual gas report, IEA head Fatih Birol said 2018 was a "golden year" for natural gas, which accounted for 45% of total global energy growth, the fastest in two decades.
Europe saved $8B on its natural gas bill last year because surging U.S. shale production and a shake-up in EU energy markets forced Russia to change its oil-indexed gas pricing mechanism, Birol said.
Global gas demand in 2018 enjoyed its strongest growth since 2010 at an estimated rate of 4.6%, driven by the U.S. and China, accounting for a combined 70% of total demand growth, the IEA says.
