Mediaset dampens chatter about buying out Spanish unit

Italy's Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY) is tamping down speculation that it's looking at buying the part of its Spanish unit it doesn't already own, or considering other strategic options.

Trading in Mediaset Espana was suspended by Spanish regulators after rising as up as 9.7% following Bloomberg reports about the strategic possibilities.

While Mediaset denied the speculation, its board was set to discuss the Spanish unit at a meeting this afternoon.

Mediaset, controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, owns 52% of Mediaset Espana.