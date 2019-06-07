Deal to sell U.S. arms to Saudi includes OK for Raytheon bomb parts - NYT

The Trump administration's emergency authorization last month that fast-tracks the sale of more U.S. arms to Saudi Arabia allows Raytheon (RTN +0.2% ) to team with the Saudis to build key components for precision-guided bombs in the country, NY Times reports.

The move grants RTN and the Saudis sweeping permission to begin assembling the control systems, guidance electronics and circuit cards that are essential to the company's Paveway smart bombs, according to the report, which notes the U.S. historically closely guards such technology for national security reasons.

The deal is part of a larger arms package, previously blocked by Congress, that includes 120K precision-guided bombs RTN reportedly is prepared to ship to the coalition, which would add to the tens of thousands of bombs that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates already have stockpiled; some in Congress fear the move would let the countries continue fighting in Yemen long into the future.