U.S. banks fall on prospect of Fed rate cuts

As the market prices in a higher probability of the Fed cutting rates come July and September, bank stocks slip.

Among the U.S.-based megabanks, Bank of America (BAC -1.3% ), Citigroup (C -1% ), and JPMorgan (JPM -1.1% ) decline the most.

Though the broader Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF -0.1% ) isn't down much, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE -0.9% ) slides more.

Regional banks on the decline: Regions Financial (RF -1.4% ), SunTrust (STI -1.3% ), BB&T (BBT -1.3% ), and KeyCorp.

Custodial banks are faring better -- Bank of New York Mellon (BK +1.6% ), State Street (STT +0.6% ), and Northern Trust (NTRS +0.3% ).

Making gains today are non-U.S.-based banks: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD +0.6% ), HSBC Holdings (HSBC +0.9% ), Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB +2.1% ), ING Groep (ING +0.9% ), and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS +0.6% ).

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, KRE, VFH, KBE, UYG, EUFN, FNCL, PSP, IYF, BTO