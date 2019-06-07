U.S. banks fall on prospect of Fed rate cuts

As the market prices in a higher probability of the Fed cutting rates come July and September, bank stocks slip.
Among the U.S.-based megabanks, Bank of America (BAC -1.3%), Citigroup (C -1%), and JPMorgan (JPM -1.1%) decline the most.
Though the broader Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF -0.1%) isn't down much, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE -0.9%) slides more.
Regional banks on the decline: Regions Financial (RF -1.4%), SunTrust (STI -1.3%), BB&T (BBT -1.3%), and KeyCorp.
Custodial banks are faring better -- Bank of New York Mellon (BK +1.6%), State Street (STT +0.6%), and Northern Trust (NTRS +0.3%).
Making gains today are non-U.S.-based banks: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD +0.6%), HSBC Holdings (HSBC +0.9%), Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB +2.1%), ING Groep (ING +0.9%), and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS +0.6%).
ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, KRE, VFH, KBE, UYG, EUFN, FNCL, PSP, IYF, BTO
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox