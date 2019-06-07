Exelon upgraded at Goldman on upside to consensus expectations

Exelon (EXC +0.7% ) edges higher after Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral and raises his price target to $52 from $48, saying the stock is one of his "top utility ideas."

Lapides says EXC has "solid" free cash flow generation, creating upside to his estimates based on his expectations for the company to continue reducing its leverage.

The analyst also thinks EXC may start to use its free cash flows to fund buybacks by 2020.

EXC's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, average SA Authors' Rating is Very Bullish, and average Quant Rating is Neutral.