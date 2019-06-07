Wells Fargo to pay at least $386M to settle customer suits - Reuters

Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2%) will pay at least $386M to settle class action claims by customers who say the bank forced them to take auto insurance they didn't need when they took out car loans, Reuters reports, citing a court filing.
National General Insurance, an underwriter, will pay an additional $7.5M, bringing the total to at least $393.5M.
The bank denied wrongdoing, but settled to avoid the risks, cost, and distractions of litigation, according to the filings.
In December 2018, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $575M to settle with state attorneys general over claims including the unneeded auto insurance, opening of millions of unauthorized accounts, incorrectly charging some fees to mortgage customers, and other allegations.
