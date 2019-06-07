BP renews Shearwater oilfield sale after Shell talks end - Reuters

BP (BP +1.2% ) again will seek buyers for its stake in the Shearwater oilfield in the U.K. North Sea after talks with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1.1% ) fell through, Reuters reports.

The talks between Shearwater field operator Shell and BP failed due to disagreement over the value of the 27.5% stake, according to the report; industry sources previously have estimated the stake is worth ~$250M.

The gas export capacity of the Shearwater hub is expected to total 400M cf/day, or ~70K boe/day.

Shell owns a 28% stake in Shearwater, while Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) holds the remaining 44.5%.