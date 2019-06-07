SoftBank shuffles leaders at international, Latin America orgs

SoftBank (SFTBY +2.4% ) has made a number of senior executive changes to its international arm and the former Innovation Fund.

The new officers at SoftBank Group International and the Latin America Fund (which was the Innovation Fund) will report to SBGI CEO and SoftBank COO Marcelo Claure.

Chris Cooper, recently of Sequoia Capital, will serve as chief financial officer of SBGI, which encompasses most of the operating companies of SoftBank Group including Arm Limited, Sprint, Boston Dynamics, Fortress, SB Energy and Brightstar.

Patricia Menendez Cambo will be deputy general counsel of SBGI and general counsel of the Latin America Fund. Francisco Sorrentino will be chief human resources officer of both SBGI and the Latin America Fund. And Lee Bocker will be chief operating officer of the Latin America Fund.