Lilly petitions Supreme Court to protect Cialis BPH patent

FiercePharma reports that Eli Lilly (LLY +1% ) has petitioned the Supreme Court to reconsider a lower court decision invalidating a Cialis (tadalafil) patent for benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH (enlarged prostate).

The patent was invalidated after being challenged by an entity in Germany that Lilly calls "shadowy."

The company is hoping that SCOTUS will agree to hear the case (and reverse the decision) which may stem the continued erosion in sales. In Q1, for example, Cialis sales were down 38% to $308.2M. In Q1 2017, sales were $533.6M (-7.5%).