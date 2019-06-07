Court tosses case blocking Keystone XL pipeline but hurdles remain

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday dismissed a lawsuit brought by environmentalists to block the Keystone XL pipeline, ruling the lawsuit is moot because of a new permit issued by the Trump administration in March.

The presidential permit was issued after a lower court ruled the environmental review under the original pipeline permit conducted by the U.S. State Department was inadequate.

The victory may be short-lived, as tribal groups sued in federal court in April to block the new permit and environmental groups say they will continue to seek other legal means to hobble the 1,179-mile pipeline.