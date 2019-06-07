U.S. total rig count sheds 9, oil rigs drop 11

The total count of active U.S. drilling rigs falls by 9 to 975, resuming its recent pattern of declines after adding 1 rig last week, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly survey.

The oil rig count drops by 11 to 789 while gas rigs gain 2 to 186.

The U.S. total rig count is down 87 rigs from 1,062 a year ago, with oil rigs down 73 and gas rigs down 12.

WTI maintains its strong gains on the day, +2.1% to $53.70/bbl.

