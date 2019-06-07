Good news/bad news: A crop of economic data disappoints

Weaker-than-expected jobs growth grabbed the headlines this week with both the ADP report on Wednesday and today's nonfarm payrolls report falling far short of estimates.
However, the unemployment rate is still remarkably low at 3.6%.
Several reports matched the estimates, but more -- in jobs, manufacturing, and construction -- didn't live up to expectations.
Stronger-than-expected: May ISM non-manufacturing index, which represents a bigger part of the economy than the manufacturing index, rose to 56.9, beating the 55.8 consensus, from 55.5 in April.
In-line: May unemployment rate of 3.6%.
April international trade deficit narrowed to $50.8B, matching consensus, and vs. March's $51.9B deficit.
April U.S. PMI services index of 50.9 compares with 53.0 in March.
April factory orders fell 0.8% to $499.3B, in line with the estimate, compared with +1.9% in March.
Q1 productivity increase of 3.4%, in line with consensus, slowed from +3.6% in Q4.
Depends: In the April wholesale trade report, inventories rose 0.8% M/M, higher than the consensus of +0.3%; could be a sign of economic weakness as sales fell 0.4% to $503.1B.
Weaker-than-expected: The closely watched May nonfarm payrolls report disappointed, rising a paltry 75K vs. the +185K estimate; furthermore April's number was trimmed to 224K from 263K.
May ADP jobs report showed 27K jobs added, far fewer than the 175K expected and down from 271K in March.
May ISM manufacturing index of 52.1 trailed the estimate of 53.0 and weakened from 52.8 in April.
May U.S. PMI manufacturing index at 50.5 came a hair shy of the 50.6 estimate and fell from 52.6 in April.
Though it's not by much, more people filed initial jobless claims than were expected--at 218K vs. 215K estimate; continuous claims, up 20K to 1.682M, also were more than the 1.660M estimate.
April construction spending was flat vs. March; a 0.4% increase was expected.
