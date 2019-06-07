Taxi medallion prices weaken, still stable - Hovde

May taxi medallion auction results came in lower than the three months prior but weren't "out of the realm of expectations" and show signs of stabilization, Hovde's Kevin Swanson writes in a note.

Calls liquidity "solid" and observes it's above most of last year.

Among banks, Valley National (VLY -0.2% ) is most at risk for incremental, though not material, writedowns, while risk is lower for BankUnited (BKU -0.8% ) and Signature Bank (SBNY -1% ).

Notes that BankUnited sold "substantially all" of its taxi portfolio in Q4.