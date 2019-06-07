American may buy longest-range Airbus jet to plug Boeing gap - Bloomberg

American Airlines (AAL +2.1% ) is weighing whether to buy Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSY +3.2% ) proposed A321XLR aircraft as a potential replacement for its aging fleet of 34 Boeing (BA +1.2% ) 757-200 jets, Bloomberg reports.

The proposed XLR variant plane, with a redesigned fuel tank that would extend the range of an existing long-distance A321 version by as many as 900 nautical miles, would be able to fly from American's Dallas hub to central Europe.

American is one of a handful of carriers whose fleet decisions will play an outsized role as Airbus and Boeing vie for dominance in a middle-distance segment that overlaps the largest single-aisle and smallest twin-aisle aircraft.