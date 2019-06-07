Anadarko's Walker to grab $98M golden parachute on way out

Anadarko Petroleum (APC) CEO Al Walker will receive a golden parachute worth $98M following the company's $38B sale to Occidental Petroleum, according to a new SEC filing.

The payout is part of $300M to be shared among six current APC senior executives, also including President Robert Gwin and CFO Ben Fink.

APC adjusted severance payments for its top brass the day before Chevron said it would buy the company in April, setting them up to collect millions of dollars of additional compensation once a deal was completed.